Photos: BETRAYAL Revival at the Goodman Theatre

Get a first look at Susan V. Booth’s major revival of Harold Pinter’s Nobel Prize-winning drama Betrayal. The trio at its heart are portrayed by Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Helen Hunt as Emma; Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard as Jerry; and Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ian Barford as Robert, with Jeff Award nominee Nico Grelli as the Waiter.

Understudies for the production include Cheyenne Casebier (Emma), Michael Milligan (Robert/Waiter) and Jeff Parker. Dates and times for both extension weeks' performances appear below. Tickets ($40 - $175; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Betrayal or by phone at 312.443.3800. The Goodman is grateful for the support of Northern Trust (Lead Corporate Sponsor), Katten Muchin Rosenmann LLP and PAXXUS, Inc. (Corporate Sponsor Partners).

Emma, Robert and Jerry have history. As her marriage to Robert comes to an end, Emma reconnects with Jerry, her former lover—and her husband’s best friend—as the action unspools backward in time in an inventive retelling by the Nobel Prize-winning playwright. At once utterly domestic and dangerous, uncovering hidden truths and revealing how little we know about those we think we know so much about, it’s an “elegy about time and memory (where) the greatest dramatic weight lies in what’s unspoken” (New York Times).