Photos: Andy Cohen Visits THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE

The Big Gay Jamboree's Stacey, played by Marla Mindelle, reached a milestone in her quest to become a Real Housewife when Bravo personality and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen visited the production this week. Check out photos from the visit below!



Directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, and music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen, The Big Gay Jamboree is now in performances at the Orpheum Theatre.



The cast includes Marla Mindelle (Stacey), Alex Moffat (Keith), Paris Nix (Clarence), Constantine Rousouli (Bert), Natalie Walker (Flora), with Jaden Dominique, Brad Greer, Jeremiah Ginn, Amanda Lee, Jillian Mueller, Olivia Puckett, Melvin Tunstall, Clyde Voce, Cortney Wolfson, and John Yi rounding out the ensemble.



The Big Gay Jamboree centers on Stacey (Mindelle), who after blacking out from 18 Jägerbombs, wakes up hungover in the most terrifying place of all: an Off-Broadway musical. With no memory of how she got there, Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off, and figure out how the hell she’s gonna escape this 1940's golden age musical...while a live audience watches. Starring and co-created by Marla Mindelle, the Obie- and Lucille Lortel Award winning actress/creator/gay genius behind the smash hit Titaníque, The Big Gay Jamboree is an outrageous new musical comedy that will leave you shook, cackling, and screaming "mother" at the stage.



The Big Gay Jamboree marks LuckyChap’s theater debut.



The creative team for The Big Gay Jamboree includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design), and Katie Gell (makeup design). Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, Arrangements and Music Supervision by David Dabbon, and Casting is by Stephen Kopel.

Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton