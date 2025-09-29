ANDRE DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE Pushes First Preview Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



André De Shields is Tartuffe will now begin preview performances this Friday, October 3. Previews were previously set to begin on Wednesday, October 1. Opening night remains October 9.

Executive Producer Ryan Bogner said, “Due to the ambitious nature of the production and to allow the cast and crew to settle into the unique space, we have decided to move the first preview to Friday October 3.”

André De Shields is Tartuffe is a boldly reimagined production of Moliere’s classic starring Tony Award winner André De Shields. The theatrical experience will take place in a beautiful Gilded Age mansion, House of the Redeemer (7 E 95th) for just 100 guests per night.

The cast features Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as Elmire, Tyler Hardwick as Damis, Phoebe Dunn as Dorinne, Charlie Lubeck as Valere, Hannah Beck as Cleante, Chris Hahn as Orgon, Todd Buonopane as Mme. Pernelle, and Alexandra Socha as Mariane. They are joined by James Preston Bates, Bex Odorisio and Marcus Fitzpatrick as understudies.

The exclusive and unforgettable evening will have audience members just feet from the action in a beautifully appointed library which was transported floorboard by floorboard from a monastery in Italy.

With a razor-sharp translation by Ranjit Bolt (OBE) and direction by Keaton Wooden, the scandalous satire that once shocked Paris returns as an opulent evening of ritual, revelry, and theatrical excess.

Tartuffe takes place at the estate of Orgon, whose blind faith in the false holy man invites disaster, greed and lust. Eventually unmasking Tartuffe’s counterfeit piety, the family reveals the moral charade, banishing the demon of deceit, and restoring clarity, justice, and truth to the household.