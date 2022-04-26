Photos: André De Shields, Jewelle Blackman & More Take Part in HELL-BENT: THE MOTH ON BROADWAY

The Walter Kerr Theatre shone brightly last night, Monday, April 25th as global storytelling nonprofit THE MOTH made its Broadway debut with a special storytelling show, HELL-BENT: THE MOTH ON BROADWAY.

The Broadway bow celebrated the organization's 25th anniversary as well as the launch of its new book, HOW TO TELL A STORY: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO MEMORABLE STORYTELLING FROM THE MOTH (Crown; Hardcover), which is on sale as of April 26th.

Moth storyteller and poet Jon Goode hosted the show, with stories from Tony Award-winning Hadestown star ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS; award-winning journalist, author and producer DANYEL SMITH; journalist and human rights activist TIQ MILAN; author VICTOR LEVENSTEIN; and Staten Island Poet Laureate MARGUERITE MARÍA RIVAS. Hadestown Musical Director LIAM ROBINSON (also the show's time keeper), along with performers SOARA-JOYE ROSS, JESSIE SHELTON, and KAY TRINIDAD (AKA The Fates) opened the show; and spring incarnate - JEWELLE BLACKMAN, the actress who plays Persephone in the ultra popular musical, thrilled with a performance at the top of the second act.