Photos: André De Shields, Jewelle Blackman & More Take Part in HELL-BENT: THE MOTH ON BROADWAY
Performers Soara-Joye Ross, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad (AKA The Fates) opened the show.
The Walter Kerr Theatre shone brightly last night, Monday, April 25th as global storytelling nonprofit THE MOTH made its Broadway debut with a special storytelling show, HELL-BENT: THE MOTH ON BROADWAY.
The Broadway bow celebrated the organization's 25th anniversary as well as the launch of its new book, HOW TO TELL A STORY: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO MEMORABLE STORYTELLING FROM THE MOTH (Crown; Hardcover), which is on sale as of April 26th.
Moth storyteller and poet Jon Goode hosted the show, with stories from Tony Award-winning Hadestown star ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS; award-winning journalist, author and producer DANYEL SMITH; journalist and human rights activist TIQ MILAN; author VICTOR LEVENSTEIN; and Staten Island Poet Laureate MARGUERITE MARÍA RIVAS. Hadestown Musical Director LIAM ROBINSON (also the show's time keeper), along with performers SOARA-JOYE ROSS, JESSIE SHELTON, and KAY TRINIDAD (AKA The Fates) opened the show; and spring incarnate - JEWELLE BLACKMAN, the actress who plays Persephone in the ultra popular musical, thrilled with a performance at the top of the second act.
Photo credit: Jason Falchook
