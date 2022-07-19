Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Actors' Equity Association Holds Legacy Robe Ceremony Commemorating David Westphal

Westphal, a former Equity councilor and staff member, passed away in February 2022.

Jul. 19, 2022  

On July 18, Actors' Equity Association held a special Legacy Robe ceremony honoring former Equity councilor and staff member David Westphal.

The Legacy Robe is one of Broadway's most beloved traditions, an opening-night ritual for musicals that have a chorus. It dates back to 1950, and for many years, Westphal served as the keeper of this ceremony. Westphal passed in February 2022, and Equity's council voted unanimously to rename the Legacy Robe for this season the 2022 David Westphal Legacy Robe.

At this half-hour long event, Equity celebrated Westphal's life with a special version of the Robe ceremony, honoring Westphal with a commemorative panel. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!



