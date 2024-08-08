Photos: Aaron Tveit and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit and Platinum-selling Artist and Actress Joanna "JoJo" Levesque are currently starring in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

See photos below! They are playing a limited engagement through October 13 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed by director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque and Aaron Tveit

Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque and Aaron Tveit

Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque and Aaron Tveit

Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque