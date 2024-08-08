Photos: Aaron Tveit and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Tveit and Levesque They are playing a limited engagement through October 13 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
|
Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit and Platinum-selling Artist and Actress Joanna "JoJo" Levesque are currently starring in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed by director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque and Aaron Tveit
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque
The company
Ricky Rojas and Sophie Carmen-Jones
Leigh Madjus, Tasia Jungbauer, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sophie Carmen Jones
Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, Andre Ward, Austin Durant
Aaron Tveit, Ande Ward, Ricky Rojas
