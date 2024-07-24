Photos: Aaron Tveit and Ericka Yang Announce They're Expecting Their First Child

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's beloved leading man Aaron Tveit and his partner, Ericka Yang, just announced some exciting news! The couple took to Instagram to reveal they are expecting their first child together.

In an adorable post, Aaron and Ericka shared two sweet photos with the heartwarming caption, "Table for 3."

Check out the photos below!

The joyous news comes on the heels of Tveit's return to Moulin Rouge for a limited 12-week limited engagement alongside platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna "JoJo" Levesque as Christian and Satine, respectively.

As Aaron and Ericka get ready to welcome their baby, the Broadway community can't wait for more updates and shares in their joy. Congrats to the happy couple!

About Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian, which earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston for the world premiere in the summer of 2018 and then on Broadway in the summer of 2019. Most recently, he appeared opposite Sutton Foster in the title role in Sweeney Todd. His other Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl). He’s appeared on television in the Grammy-nominated “Schmigadoon!,” “American Horror Stories,” “Graceland,” “Grease Live!,” “Gossip Girl,” “Brain Dead” and others. Film credits include the Academy Award-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Howl and others. He’s appeared in concerts in NYC at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza and LCT American Songbook, and on tours at Barrington Stage Company, The Paramount in NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco in L.A., Barns at Wolf Trap in D.C., The Vets. His recordings include The Radio in My Head.

About Ericka Yang

Broadway: American Psycho, Rock of Ages, 42nd Street, Doctor Zhivago, Flower Drum Song. Other: The Lion King (Toronto), Band Wagon (Encores!), Radio City Rockette. TV/Film: "Mozart in the Jungle," "Smash," "Best Time Ever," "The Music Man" (Disney).