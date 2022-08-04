Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Today's lineup featured Disney on Broadway shows, including performances from the Broadway casts of Aladdin and The Lion KIng, plus songs from Frozen.
Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM kicked of its 2022 season of the beloved series today with FREE performances all August long. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.
Watch highlights below and check back next week for performances from the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera. *Schedule subject to change.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Today's 106.7 Lite FM's host- Delilah
The Cast of Stomp
The Cast of Stomp
John Gavin, Desmond Howard, Jasmine Joyner, Sean Perham, Jayme Overton, Max Meyer Emmanuel Scott and Alan Asuncion
Emmanuel Scott, Delilah, Alan Asuncion ane Jayme Overton
Delilah and Tshidi Manye
Michael James Scott (Co Host), Delilah and Tshidi Manye
Michael James Scott and Delilah
Delilah and Jelani Remy
Michael James Scott, Delilah and Jelani Remy
Michael James Scott, Delilah and Jelani Remy
Michael Maliakel and Tia Altinay
Michael Maliakel and Tia Altinay
Ellen Marlow and Charissa Hogeland
Ellen Marlow and Charissa Hogeland
Michael James Scott and Michael Maliakel
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Brian Dillon and Max B. Ehrlich
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Brian Dillon and Max B. Ehrlich
Zach Bencal, Brian Dillon and Max B. Ehrlich
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Brian Dillon and Max B. Ehrlich
Zach Bencal, Max B. Ehrlich and Brian Dillon
Zach Bencal, Max B. Ehrlich and Brian Dillon
Delilah
FInale
Finale
Michael James Scott, Tia Altinay and Jelani Remy
Charissa Hogeland, Tshidi Manye ad Ellen Marlow
Michael James Scott and Delilah
Finale