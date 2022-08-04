Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Today's lineup featured Disney on Broadway shows, including performances from the Broadway casts of Aladdin and The Lion KIng, plus songs from Frozen.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM kicked of its 2022 season of the beloved series today with FREE performances all August long. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Watch highlights below and check back next week for performances from the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera. *Schedule subject to change.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Today's 106.7 Lite FM's host- Delilah

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
The Cast of Stomp

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Desmond Howard

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
The Cast of Stomp

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Gavin, Desmond Howard, Jasmine Joyner, Sean Perham, Jayme Overton, Max Meyer Emmanuel Scott and Alan Asuncion

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Emmanuel Scott, Delilah, Alan Asuncion ane Jayme Overton

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Delilah and Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott (Co Host), Delilah and Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott and Delilah

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tia Altinay

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tia Altinay

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tia Altinay

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tia Altinay

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tia Altinay

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tia Altinay

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi and Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jelani Remy and Pearl Khwezi

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Delilah and Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott, Delilah and Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott, Delilah and Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ellen Marlow

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel and Tia Altinay

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel and Tia Altinay

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ellen Marlow and Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ellen Marlow and Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott and Michael Maliakel

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Brian Dillon and Max B. Ehrlich

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Brian Dillon and Max B. Ehrlich

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Zach Bencal, Brian Dillon and Max B. Ehrlich

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Brian Dillon and Max B. Ehrlich

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Zach Bencal, Max B. Ehrlich and Brian Dillon

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Zach Bencal, Max B. Ehrlich and Brian Dillon

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Delilah

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
FInale

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Finale

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott, Tia Altinay and Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland, Tshidi Manye ad Ellen Marlow

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tia Altinay and Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott and Delilah

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Finale

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tia Altinay

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jelani Remy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ellen Marlow

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ellen Marlow

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ellen Marlow

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ellen Marlow



