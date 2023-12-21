Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disney's Christmas Day Parade

“40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” airs on ABC on Monday, Dec. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. PST).

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Tune into ABC on Christmas morning, Monday, December 25th to watch Michael James Scott (Genie, Broadway), Adi Roy (Aladdin, North American Tour), and the Broadway and North American Tour cast of Disney’s Aladdin perform “Friend Like Me” from Walt Disney World on “40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.”

“40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” airs on ABC on Monday, Dec. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. PST) and available to stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Ariana DeBose will also be appearing to perform "This Wish" from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish.”

The Broadway company of Disney’s Aladdin is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in March 2024.

The North American tour of Disney’s Aladdin begins performances at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL on January 3rd and plays through January 7th, before continuing Atlanta, GA.

In addition to the parade itself, musical performances for the “40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” include Mickey Guyton, Derek and Julianne Hough, The Smasking Pumpkins, and more.

Filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California with special performances from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i and aboard Disney Cruise Line, these beloved annual specials showcase spectacular performances of holiday classics and festive new favorites, highlight heartwarming family stories from around the globe, and offer special looks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.

Check out the photos here:

Aladdin
Michael James Scott, Casey Nicholaw, Adi Roy

Aladdin
Michael James Scott, Adi Roy

Aladdin
Michael James Scott, Adi Roy

Aladdin
Michael James Scott, Adi Roy

Aladdin
Ariana DeBose

Aladdin
Ariana DeBose

Aladdin
Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

Aladdin
Santa Clause

Elsa
Elsa

Aladdin
Donald Duck, Daisy Duck

Aladdin
Prince Naveen, Tiana, Rapunzel, Flynn Rider

Aladdin
Mickey Guyton

Aladdin
Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

Aladdin
40TH ANNIVERSARY DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE

Belle
Belle

Aladdin
Clarabelle Cow

Aladdin
Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

Aladdin
Derek Hough

Aladdin
The Smashing Pumpkins

Aladdin
The Smashing Pumpkins

Photos: ABC/Disney




