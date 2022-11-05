Photos: A STRANGE LOOP's Mars Rucker Records 'CAROLS FOR A CURE' - Get An Exclusive Look Inside the Session!
Mars Rucker of A Strange Loop lays down her vocal track of the song “Misty”.
The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause "Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022" is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is "Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.
With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each Production Company is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.
BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Mars Rucker of A Strange Loop as she laid down her vocal track of the song "Misty". Originally written by Erroll Garner and Johnny Burker it has been given an updated version for the holiday season with a new arrangement by Ben Cohn who also was the Music Director.
Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!
You can purchase "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" at most all Broadway musicals during the BC/EFA Red Bucket Drive and will be available for online purchase at www.broadwaycares.org. Previous volumes are also available for purchase there and at www.itunes.com.
Mars Rucker and Ben Cohn
Andros Rodriguez (Engineer)
Mars Rucker and Ben Cohn
Ben Cohn, Mars Rucker, Lynn Pinto (Producer) and Andros Rodriguez
Jessica Wang (Cello)
Una Tone (Violin)
Lynn Pinto, Jason Mellow, Una Tone, Ben Cohn, Jessica Wang, Jacelin Pan and Andros Rodriguez
Allister joins with Lynn Pinto, Jason Mellow, Una Tone, Ben Cohn, Jessica Wang, Jacelin Pan and Andros Rodriguez
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy
November 4, 2022
BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as they laid down their track “From Your Heart” a new holiday song written and orchestrated by cast member Bobby Daye for 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022'. Check out exclusive photos from the sessions here!
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sings 'Carols For A Cure'
November 3, 2022
The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022' is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can.
Photo Exclusive: See the Cast of ALADDIN in the Recording Studio for CAROLS FOR A CURE 2022
November 3, 2022
BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with the cast of Aladdin as they laid down their track- 'Together for Good” a new holiday song with music and lyrics by Angelo Soriano, Augie Haas and Alex Ortega for 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022'. Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!
Photos: Broadway Makers Marketplace Celebrates First Anniversary
November 1, 2022
Theatre lovers and Industry Professionals headed underground for A Halloween Spooktacular, a four-day celebration of “All Things Broadway” featuring Fan Meet Ups, Broadway Trivia, Special Guests, Interviews, Live Performances, discounts and of course shopping! See photos here!
Photos: CANDIDA Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway
October 26, 2022
Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida is set to run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row. Check out photos from opening night here!