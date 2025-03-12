Photos: A HOUSE DIVIDED To Premiere At The NuBox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A House Divided, a new play by Joshua Crone, directed by Thoeger Hansen and produced by Night Cook Studio will premiere at The NuBox Theater (754 9th Avenue, New York City) from March 20 - 30. Check out photos from the production.

The play centers around the Gebauer family, whose lives are upended and separated by the 2016 election. Five years and a pandemic later, the Gebauers reunite for Thanksgiving dinner. However, the political climate has only become more polarized, and the family must confront the issues that continue to divide them. Will they be able to bridge the gap and find common ground, or will their fractured relationship lead to permanent separation?