Photos: 1776 Company Takes First Broadway Bows
1776 is currently running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre.
There was a revolution on Broadway last night! Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, opened officially at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
The cast of 1776 includes (in order of appearance) Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.
The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Elizabeth A. Davis, Sara Porkalob, Salome B. Smith, Shawna Hamic, Mehry Eslaminia
Allyson Kaye Daniel, Carolee Carmello, Oneika Phillips, Patrena Murray, Crystal Lucas-Perry
Mehry Eslaminia, Imani Pearl Williams, Shelby Acosta
Jeffrey L. Page, Keith Edwards, Diane Paulus, and the cast of 1776
Tiffani Barbour, Liz Mikel, Brooke Simpson
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Keith Edwards
Keith Edwards, Diane Paulus, and the cast of 1776
Keith Edwards, Diane Paulus, Brisa Areli Munoz, and the cast of 1776
Crystal Lucas-Perry and the cast of 1776
