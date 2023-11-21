Photo/Video: Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN

Fisher began performances as 'Orpheus' on November 20.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

Hadestown Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

Jordan Fisher stepped into the role of ‘Orpheus’ in the Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown on Broadway on November 20. He is the first actor to succeed original cast member Reeve Carney, who departed the production on November 19th.

Check out a photo and video clip from his first curtain call below!

Hadestown currently stars Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice, Betty Who as Persephone, and Phillip Boykin as Hades. They are joined by Amelia CormackLindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily AftonMalcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner BrownBrandon CameronTara JacksonMax KumangaiAlex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music supervision, direction, and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Whitley Theatrical (casting).

Hadestown

Photo Credit: Zak Cassar






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get a First Look at Jordan Fisher as Orpheus in HADESTOWN Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Jordan Fisher as 'Orpheus' in HADESTOWN

Get a first look at Jordan Fisher as 'Orpheus' in Hadestown!

2
Photos/Video: Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo
Photos/Video: Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN

Grammy Award winner and original cast member Reeve Carney took his final bow in Hadestown last night. He completes his run after six years and over 1200 performances with the production. 

3
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN

Hadestown welcomed new stars! Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer joined the cast as Persephone, Hades and Eurydice respectively. Check out a first look at the trio in action in this video!

4
Photos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Photo
Photos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the cast of HADESTOWN in Washington DC. Explore photos and video footage of the acclaimed Broadway musical, as it is formally added to the Library of Congress Collection.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hadestown Wait for Me Liner Hoodie Hadestown Wait for Me Liner Hoodie
Hadestown Red Flower Hat Hadestown Red Flower Hat
Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug
Hadestown Decal Sticker GWP Hadestown Decal Sticker GWP

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie HallExclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Photos/Video: Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWNPhotos/Video: Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
Video: First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical at the Hope Mill TheatreVideo: First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical at the Hope Mill Theatre
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'

Videos

Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You