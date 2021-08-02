Photo: Tickets on Sale Now For FLYING OVER SUNSET; Get a First Look!

Tickets will go on sale today, Monday, August 2 for Lincoln Center Theater's production of the new musical Flying Over Sunset. The musical, with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will reopen the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street) when performances begin on Thursday, November 11 at 8pm. Opening night is Monday, December 13.

Get a first look at the production in the all new photo below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by Telsey + Company, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Flying Over Sunset is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets to Flying Over Sunset are currently available at telecharge.com or by visiting www.FlyingOverSunset.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

Lincoln Center Theater is deeply committed to the health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff, and upon reopening, will implement health and safety protocols based on the applicable New York State, City and CDC guidelines, which will be communicated to ticket holders in advance of every performance.

In addition to Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater will reopen next season with Intimate Apparel, an opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and libretto by Lynn Nottage based on her play, directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning performances Thursday, January 13th at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and a full season of additional productions to be announced. LCT is also a co-producer of the Broadway transfer of its production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over, directed by Danya Taymor, beginning performances Wednesday, August 4 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Flying Over Sunset received generous gifts from The New York Community Trust - Mary P. Oenslager Foundation Fund, Ted Snowdon, Marta Heflin Foundation, and James-Keith (JK) Brown and Eric Diefenbach. The production's choreography is supported by The SHS Foundation. Funding is also provided by the Bernard Gersten LCT Productions Fund, a generous bequest from Ray and Maryann Larsen and The Peter J. Sharp Foundation's Special Fund for LCT, with special thanks to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting new American work at LCT.