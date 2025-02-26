Photo: See Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim Backstage at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Gillies and Manheim can currently be seen in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre in NYC.
Milo Manheim celebrated completing his first performance in Little Shop of Horrors by sharing a backstage polaroid with Elizabeth Gillies and Jeremy Kushnier. The new stars began performances on Tuesday night, succeeding Sherie Rene Scott, Nicholas Christopher, and Teddy Yudain.
In the new photo, Gillies dons Audrey's red wig and signature red lips, while Manheim takes on Seymour's iconic glasses. Kushnier can be seen in his track's first costume, a Skid Row citizen he plays before becoming Dr. Orin Scrivello.
They join the cast which includes Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Melissa Victor, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, Christine Wanda, and Savannah Lee Birdsong.
With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.