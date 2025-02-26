Photo: See Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim Backstage at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milo Manheim celebrated completing his first performance in Little Shop of Horrors by sharing a backstage polaroid with Elizabeth Gillies and Jeremy Kushnier. The new stars began performances on Tuesday night, succeeding Sherie Rene Scott, Nicholas Christopher, and Teddy Yudain.

In the new photo, Gillies dons Audrey's red wig and signature red lips, while Manheim takes on Seymour's iconic glasses. Kushnier can be seen in his track's first costume, a Skid Row citizen he plays before becoming Dr. Orin Scrivello.

They join the cast which includes Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Melissa Victor, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, Christine Wanda, and Savannah Lee Birdsong.

About Little Shop of Horrors

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).