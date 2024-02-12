Photo: SPAMALOT Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

Over the weekend, the cast of Spamalot celebrated their 100th performance on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Check out a photo from the celebration below!



Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.



The company is led by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) as Lancelot, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Olivia Ashley Reed, Tyler Roberts, Matt Bauman, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.



SPAMALOT features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey Nicholaw. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) returns from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph on Broadway.