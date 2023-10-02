Photo: New Poster Released For Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Netflix has released an all new poster for Maestro, the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic starring, co-written, and directed by Bradley Cooper, set to be released next month.

The film is set to be released in theaters on November 22 ahead of a December 20 Netflix release.

The cast of Maestro also includes Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The film is produced by Martin Scorsese, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.