Photo: New Poster Released For Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

The film is set to be released in theaters on November 22 ahead of a December 20 Netflix release.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Netflix has released an all new poster for Maestro, the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic starring, co-written, and directed by Bradley Cooper, set to be released next month. 

Check out the poster below!

Check out film stills here, the latest teaser video here, and read reviews for the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival here.

The cast of Maestro also includes Carey MulliganMatt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah SilvermanJosh HamiltonScott EllisGideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The film is produced by Martin ScorseseBradley CooperSteven SpielbergFred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.



2023 Regional Awards


