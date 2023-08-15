Video: Watch Bradley Cooper Play Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser

Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for Maestro, the new Leonard Bernstein film starring Bradley Cooper, who also co-wrote and directed the feature.

Maestro is Cooper's second film following his acclaimed remake of A Star Is Born. It is set to be released in theaters on November 22 ahead of a December 20 Netflix release.

The cast also includes Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The film is produced by Martin Scorsese, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Watch Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in the film's first teaser trailer here:



