Photo: Madonna Visits MJ THE MUSICAL, Comments that Myles Frost 'Made Her Cry'

Aug. 3, 2022  

Madonna stopped by MJ the Musical this week, and went backstage to pose with members of the cast following the performance.

The pop icon commented that Tony winner Myles Frost, who plays the title role, made her cry.

"Thank you for your extraordinary performance as Michael Jackson," Madonna wrote in an Instagram story accompanying her photo with Frost. "You made me cry."

Frost reposted the story on his feed, and responded, "It was a pleasure having you! Thank you for your words they really meant the world to me."

The post can be seen below:

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award(R)-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. Turn it up, Broadway - MJ is here!

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography.





