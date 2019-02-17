Photo Flashback: Remembering Albert Finney

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, British actor Albert Finney has passed away at age 82 after a short illness, according to the BBC.

Today, we remember Finney with a look back into our archives. View the photos below.

Finney was a five-time Oscar nominee who began his career at the Royal Shakespeare Company before making his mark in film. His film break came as "angry young man" Arthur Seaton in the 1960 British drama Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.

The actor went on to star in Tom Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, Erin Brockovich and Skyfall, the latter being his last film role. He he played the irascible gamekeeper Kincaid in the 2012 Bond film.

Finney won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his memorable role as Winston Churchill in The Gathering Storm.

His other notable roles included playing the title role in Scrooge, billionaire Daddy Warbucks in Annie, Ed Bloom Senior in Tim Burton's Big Fish and the mobster Leo O'Bannon in Miller's Crossing.

Finney, a graduate of The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, continued starring in theatre roles despite his film success. He earned Tony nominations on Broadway for Luther and A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. He won an Olivier Award for Orphans and was part of the original three-man cast of Art.

Read the full obituary here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Albert Finney takes in a Broadway Show in New York City. September 30, 1981



Albert Finney and Michael O'Keefe take in a Broadway Show in New York City. September 30, 1981



Albert Finney and Michael O'Keefe take in a Broadway Show in New York City. September 30, 1981



Albert Finney, Michael O'Keefe and Janet Suzman take in a Broadway Show in New York City. September 30, 1981



Albert Finney, Michael O'Keefe and Janet Suzman take in a Broadway Show in New York City. September 30, 1981



Albert Finney, Michael O'Keefe and Janet Suzman take in a Broadway Show in New York City. September 30, 1981



Albert Finney and Janet Susman attends a Broadway Show on September 30, 1981 in New York City.



Albert Finney on June 30, 1983 in New York City.



Albert Finney on June 30, 1983 in New York City.



Albert Finney on June 30, 1983 in New York City.



Albert Finney attend a Broadway show on May 1, 1983 in New York City.



Hume Cronyn and Albert Finney attend a Broadway show on May 1, 1983 in New York City.



Hume Cronyn and Albert Finney attend a Broadway show on May 1, 1983 in New York City.



Albert Finney on June 3, 1979 in New York City.



Ann Reinking, Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Geoffrey Holder during the filming of 'Annie' on location at Radio City Music Hall on May 1, 1982 in New York City.



Ann Reinking, Aileen Quinn and Albert Finney during the filming of 'Annie' on location at Radio City Music Hall on May 1, 1982 in New York City.



Ann Reinking and Albert Finney during the filming of 'Annie' on location at Radio City Music Hall on May 1, 1982 in New York City.



Albert Finney attends a Broadway Show on September 30, 1981 in New York City.