Albert Finney Passes Away at Age 82

British actor Albert Finney has passed away at age 82 after a short illness, according to the BBC.

A statement from a family spokesman said: "Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side. THE FAMILY request privacy at this sad time."

Finney was a five-time Oscar nominee who began his career at the Royal Shakespeare Company before making his mark in film. His film break came as "angry young man" Arthur Seaton in the 1960 British drama Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.

The actor went on to star in Tom Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, Erin Brockovich and Skyfall, the latter being his last film role. He he played the irascible gamekeeper Kincaid in the 2012 Bond film.

Finney won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his memorable role as Winston Churchill in The Gathering Storm.

His other notable roles included playing the title role in Scrooge, billionaire Daddy Warbucks in Annie, Ed Bloom Senior in Tim Burton's Big Fish and the mobster Leo O'Bannon in Miller's Crossing.

Finney received four Best Actor Oscar nominations and one Best Supporting Actor nomination.He received back-to-back nominations in 1984 and 1985 for The Dresser and Under the Volcano. However, he never attended the ceremony itself, calling it "a waste of time".

He won two BAFTA Awards and was nominated 13 times. He received a British Academy Fellowship in 2001.

Finney, a graduate of The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, continued starring in theatre roles despite his film success. He earned Tony nominations on Broadway for Luther and A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. He won an Olivier Award for Orphans and was part of the original three-man cast of Art.

Finney was married three times and had ONE CHILD with his first wife, the actress Jane Wenham. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2007.

