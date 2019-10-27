Photo Flashback: Julie Andrews Makes a Cameo at THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

In January 2007, Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, joined the gang at THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE on stage as guest spellers at The Circle In The Square Theatre in New York City.

The pair made an appearance due to their involvement as National Ambassadors for Kids' Night On Broadway.

Today, BroadwayWorld is flashing back to that night over 12 years ago. Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, National Ambassadors for Kid's Night On Broadway, join the gang at THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE on stage as guest spellers at The Circle In The Square Theatre in New York City. ( pictured with the cast featuring: Lisa Howard, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Jared Gertner, Julie Andrews, Sarah Saltzberg, Deborah S. Craig, Emma Walton Hamilton, Derrick Baskin, Jose Llana, Greg Stuhr & Barrett Foa ) January 30, 2007



Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, National Ambassadors for Kid's Night On Broadway, join the gang at THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE on stage as guest spellers at The Circle In The Square Theatre in New York City. (pictured Jared Gertner, Julie Andrews, Sarah Saltzberg, Deborah S. Craig & Emma Walton Hamilton) January 30, 2007



