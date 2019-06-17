Photo Flash: The New York Philharmonic Visit NYC Parks In Summer Series!
The New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, returned for the 54th season of priceless music, absolutely free, in every New York City borough.
Conducting the iconic series for the first time, Music Director Jaap van Zweden led the Orchestra in evocative music by Rossini, Copland, Rachmaninoff, and - for the second year in a row - New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers.
Philip Smith and the New York Philharmonic Brass and Percussion
Jaap van Zweden and the New York Philharmonic
Brooklynâ€™s Prospect Park
Post-concert fireworks in Cunningham Park
Cunningham Park
Central Park post-show fireworks
Jaap van Zweden
Van Cortlandt Park