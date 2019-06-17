Photo Flash: The New York Philharmonic Visit NYC Parks In Summer Series!

Jun. 17, 2019  

The New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, returned for the 54th season of priceless music, absolutely free, in every New York City borough.

Conducting the iconic series for the first time, Music Director Jaap van Zweden led the Orchestra in evocative music by Rossini, Copland, Rachmaninoff, and - for the second year in a row - New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers.

Check out photos below!

Philip Smith and the New York Philharmonic Brass and Percussion

Jaap van Zweden and the New York Philharmonic

Brooklynâ€™s Prospect Park

Post-concert fireworks in Cunningham Park

Cunningham Park

Central Park post-show fireworks

Jaap van Zweden

Van Cortlandt Park



