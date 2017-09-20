Photo Flash: The Gang's All Here! Meet the Company of FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

Sep. 20, 2017  

Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther are back! Lynn Shore Entertainment, Theater Mogul and McSmith Family Entertainment present FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the unauthorized parody of the hit TV show by the creators of Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical and 90210! The Musical. Performances are set to begin on October 13 at St. Luke's Theatre (308 West 46th Street - between 8th & 9th Avenues) and continue through December 31. The company just held its first rehearsal, and BroadwayWorld is excited to share photos below!

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the hilarious new musical thaT Lovingly lampoons TV's Friends! You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll Unagi! Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of a group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. It's a seemingly typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride with beautiful hair enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. Get ready to PIVOT to St Luke's Theatre!

Created by Bob and Tobly McSmith, the duo that created five critically acclaimed musical parodies including Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NY Times Critics' Pick), 90210! The Musical, Full House! The Musical starring Perez Hilton, Showgirls! The Musical, and Katdashians! The Musical!

Directed by Paul Stancato (Jekyll & Hyde, The Lion King) with music by Assaf Gleizner, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody's six-member cast will feature Seth Blum (90210! The Musical) as Chandler, Lisa Graye (Balloon Boy: The Musical) as Monica, Katie Johantgen (Lucky Stiff) as Phoebe, Patricia Sabulis (Ambition: The American Female Serial Killer Musical) as Rachel, Alan Trinca (Full House! The Musical) as Joey, and Landon Zwick (90210! The Musical) as Ross.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Landon Zwick (Ross)

Patricia Sabulis (Rachel)

Alan Trinca (Joey)

Katie Johantgen (Phoebe)

Lisa Graye (Monica)

Seth Blum (Chandler)

Patricia Sabulis, Lisa Graye, Katie Johantgen

Seth Blum, Alan Trinca, Landon Zwick

The Cast: Seth Blum, Patricia Sabulis, Landon Zwick, Lisa Graye, Alan Trinca, Katie Johantgen

Alan Trinca, Lisa Graye, Patricia Sabulis, Paul Stancato (director), Seth Blum, Katie Johantgen, Landon Zwick

The Cast & Creative Team: (standing left to right) Kristen Rosenfeld (music director), Paul Stancato (director), Bob McSmith (book/lyrics), Tobly McSmith (book lyrics), Assaf Gleizner (music); (seated left to right) Alan Trinca, Patricia Sabulis, LandonZwick, Katie Johantgen, Seth Blum, Lisa Graye.

The cast at first table read: Seth Blum, Katie Johantgen, Lisa Graye, Alan Trinca, Landon Zwick, Patricia Sabulis

The cast at the end of first table read: Seth Blum, Katie Johantgen, Lisa Graye, Alan Trinca, Landon Zwick, Patricia Sabulis

Anthony Brindisi (associate music director), Kristen Rosenfeld (music director), Paul Stancato (director), Dana Iannuzzi (associate director)

Patricia Sabulis, Josh Iacovelli (set designer), Krista Swan (production manager)

David Rigler (costume designer)

Costume board

The Designers: Keith A. Truax (lights), David Rigler (costumes), Josh Iacovelli (set)

The full company of FRIENDS! The Musical Parody

The Cast: Alan Trinca, Lisa Graye, Patricia Sabulis, Seth Blum, Katie Johantgen, Landon Zwick

