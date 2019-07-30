Photo Flash: Teal Wicks, Bonnie Milligan & More Sing in NYMF's INTERSECTING CHORDS

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) just presented Intersecting Chords, the annual NYMF concert that celebrates female, trans, and non-binary songwriters who are changing the landscape of musical theatre. Intersecting Chords was directed by Shelley Butler, music directed by Charity Wicks, and produced by Hannah Lang.

Intersecting Chords featured performances from Alexis Floyd, Laura Galindo, Rivky Gee, Kat Griffin, Rebecca Hart, Joan Henry, Julia Knitel, Marina Kondo, Lauren Marcus, Bonnie Milligan, Lauren Molina, Azudi Onyejekwe, Andrea Prestinario, Pearl Rhein, Angela Sclafani, Salisha Thomas, and Teal Wicks.

Songwriters included Preston Max Allen, Nicolette Blount, Carmel Dean and Miriam Laube, Ty Defoe, Laura Galinda, Emily Gardner, Rivky Gee, Xu Hall, The Kilbanes, Seonjae Kim and Morie Einsidler, Helen Park, Zoe Sarnak, Angela Sclafani, Kat Sherrell, Rona Siddiqui, Sav Souza and Sarah Flaim, and Shaina Taub.

Now in its sixteenth year, the 2019 New York Musical Festival opened on July 8th and runs through August 4th, with Mainstage productions performing at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, Readings held at The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Rehearsal Studio, and Concerts taking place at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, all on West 42nd Street in New York City. Scott Pyne serves as NYMF Executive Director and West Hyler serves as Producing Artistic Director.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You