Photo Flash: Taylor Iman Jones, Mitchell Jarvis & More Take the Stage for THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW!

The Skivvies returned to Joe's Pub on November 11 with The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, their own twist on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.

Performers included: Diana Huey, Mike Viruet, Marissa Rosen, Rob Morrison, Christina Bianco, Matt Doyle, Andrew Keenan Bolger, Will Swenson, Mitch Jarvis, Taylor Iman Jones, and Travis Kent.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

Photo Credit: Allison Stock

