Photo Flash: Taylor Iman Jones, Mitchell Jarvis & More Take the Stage for THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW!
The Skivvies returned to Joe's Pub on November 11 with The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, their own twist on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.
Performers included: Diana Huey, Mike Viruet, Marissa Rosen, Rob Morrison, Christina Bianco, Matt Doyle, Andrew Keenan Bolger, Will Swenson, Mitch Jarvis, Taylor Iman Jones, and Travis Kent.
The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.
Photo Credit: Allison Stock
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina
Matt Doyle, Diana Huey, Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina
Matt Doyle, Diana Huey, and Nick Cearley
Travis Kent, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina
Mike Viruet
Will Swenson, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina
Taylor Iman Jones, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina
Taylor Iman Jones and Nick Cearley
Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina
Marissa Rosen, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina
Wayne Alan Wilcox, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina
Nathan Lee Graham and Lauren Molina
Christina Bianco and Nick Cearley
Christina Bianco, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina
Mitch Jarvis, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina