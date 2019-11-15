Photo Flash: First Look at THE INHERITANCE, Opening On Broadway November 17
Directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley, THE INHERITANCE will begin previews at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th street) on Friday, September 27, 2019 and will officially open on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
It begins with a gathering of young, gay New Yorkers. Each has a story aching to come out...
Take a look at photos below!
Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, THE INHERITANCE, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.
The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.
Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller are reprising their roles from the acclaimed London production. Mr. Soller won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play.
THE INHERITANCE is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Samuel Levine and Andrew Burnap
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benja
The Cast of The Inheritance
Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr.
Jordan Barbour, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria and Kyle Harris
