Photo Flash: Take a Look at First Rehearsal Photos of THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
Performances of Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown begin Saturday, February 8 at 22 at Abrons Arts Center. The show stars Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) who will play Molly Brown, David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon, Big River, The Life) as JJ, Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as Erich, and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures, The King and I) as Arthur. Rounding out the cast are Kaitlyn Davidson; Tyrone Davis, Jr.; Gregg Goodbrod; Michael Halling; Karl Josef Ko; Nikka Graff Lanzarone; Kate Marilley; Shina Ann Morris; Keven Quillon; and Coco Smith.
See photos from the first rehearsal below!
The Unsinkable Molly Brown has music and lyrics by Meredith Willson (The Music Man), with additional songs from his catalog, and a new book, based on the original book by Richard Morris, and new lyrics by Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Renascence). The music is adapted by Michael Rafter (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Violet) and the production is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, The Pajama Game). The Unsinkable Molly Brown plays Saturday, February 8 - Sunday, March 22 at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand Street; opening is set for Wednesday, February 26 at 7:00pm. Tickets are now on sale.
The classic Meredith Willson musical comedy The Unsinkable Molly Brown tells the rags-to-riches story of Margaret "Molly" Brown-a turn-of-the-century hero of the underdog, champion of women's rights, fighter for labor rights, advocate of immigration reform-and, most famously, survivor of the Titanic disaster. A love story about a woman who rejected the notion that it's a man's world, this new Molly Brown portrays Molly as she really was-vibrant, progressive, modern. Transport Group's production includes never-before-heard songs from Willson's catalog-as well as a new book that's truer to Brown's remarkable life story-and marks this classic musical's off-Broadway debut and the first in New York since its Broadway premiere in 1960.
Photo Credit: Michael Kushner
Cast, Creative Team
Cast, Staff, Creative Team
Cast
Creative Team
Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Shina Ann Morris
Tyrone Davis Jr.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Hello, Dolly! tour has canceled planned engagements in Toronto and Schenectady.... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE Actress Drops Legal Action Against Producer After Being Fired for 'Homophobic' Views
As BroadwayWorld reported in September, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musi... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
FROZEN 2 Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time
According to Variety, Disney's Frozen 2 is officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time!... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Lead HAMILTON on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Miguel Cervantes will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton, taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, fresh ... (read more)
BWW Flashback: WAITRESS Is Closing Up Shop on Broadway
After nearly four years of opening up, Waitress is closing down on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will end its Broadway r... (read more)