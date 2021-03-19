Photos: Take a Look Inside CINDERELLA, Presented as Part of MATTHEW BOURNE'S NEW ADVENTURES FESTIVAL

New York City Center recently announced Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival, a month-long digital festival featuring four of the most beloved New Adventures productions filmed live at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London. Cinderella premieres today, Friday, March 19, and will be available on demand through Sun, Mar 28.

Check out photos from Cinderella below!

Matthew Bourne's Cinderella is a thrilling and evocative love story set in London during the Second World War. The internationally acclaimed choreographer's interpretation of the classic fairy tale has, at its heart, a true war-time romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot-together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz.

Matthew Bourne's Cinderella stars Ashley Shaw as Cinderella, Andrew Monaghan as Harry The Pilot, Michela Meazza as The Stepmother, Liam Mower as The Angel, and Alan Vincent as The Father.

Matthew Bourne's intriguing twists on ballet classics: Swan Lake, The Car Man, Cinderella, and Romeo and Juliet will be available on demand in rotation from Friday, March 5 to Sunday, April 4-a new title premiering every Friday. Each one will be available on demand for 10 days. Three of the productions have never been seen on stage in New York.