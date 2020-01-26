Photo Flash: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates its 32nd Anniversary on Broadway

The Phantom of the Opera celebrates its 32nd Anniversary today, January 26, 2020. Last night, January 25, the company celebrated. They posed backstage after the performance and held a pizza party in honor of the big day.

On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), the musical's home for all 31 record-breaking years. The musical has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented, having grossed a staggering more than $1.1 billion. The Phantom of the Opera has been the largest single generator of income and jobs in Broadway and U.S. theatrical history, including employing more than 400 actors during its 31-year Broadway run.

The Broadway production currently stars Meghan Picerno as Christine Daaé, Ben Crawford as The Phantom, John Riddle as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny, Bradley Dean as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Piangi and Kelsey Connolly as Meg Giry. At certain performances, Eryn LeCroy plays the role of Christine.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

