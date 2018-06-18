2018 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Flash: Stars Celebrate at ICM's 2018 Tony Awards Party

Jun. 18, 2018  

ICM Partners Theater Department hosted their second annual Tony Award Party on Thursday, June 7 at the Whitby Hotel in New York City to celebrate the season's Award Nominees. Check out the photos below!

In attendance were ICM Partners Theater heads Di Glazer and Patrick Herold, as well as, a number of Broadway's leading producers, entertainment attorneys and general managers, including Disney's Tom Schumacher, producer Joey Parnes, and DKC/O&M's Rick Miramontez. Among the ICM clients on hand were Tony Award Winner Tony Shalhoub, Tony Award Nominee Tina Landau, actors John Benjamin Hickey, Wrenn Schmidt, Juliana Canfield, Jake Cannavale, and Lexi Lawson, playwrights Theresa Rebeck and Jeremy O. Harris, directors Gregory Mosher and Sarna Lapine, composers Max Vernonand Helen Park.

Photo credit: Liz Farrell

Tony Shalhoub

John Benjamin Hickey, Sean Liebowitz

Machel Ross, Jeremy O. Harris, Juliana Canfield, Antwaun Sargent

Jake Cannavale, Boaty Boatwright

Boaty Boatwright, Joan Allen, Tina Landau, Patrick Herold

