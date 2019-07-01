HUGH JACKMAN
Click Here for More Articles on HUGH JACKMAN

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.

Jul. 1, 2019  

Hugh Jackman is touring the world with his new concert, The Man. The Music. The Show - and it's now making its way across the USA!

In 2018 Jackman was Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Awarded for being a winning performer and announced his first world tour. You will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and a lot more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

See the official photos from the show below!

For more information, a complete tour schedule and tickets to The Man. The Music. The Show., tap here.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HJ

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Hugh Jackman performs onstage during Hugh Jackman The Man. The Music. The Show. at Madison Square Garden on June 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HJ )

Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Porchlight Names Alex Rhyan First Full-Time Production And Operations Director
  • CoB Presents Bach & Beethoven Experience
  • WHITE DESERT Makes its Chicago Premiere
  • MCA Chicago Announces Fall 2019 Performances

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup