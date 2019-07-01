Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Hugh Jackman is touring the world with his new concert, The Man. The Music. The Show - and it's now making its way across the USA!
In 2018 Jackman was Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Awarded for being a winning performer and announced his first world tour. You will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and a lot more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.
See the official photos from the show below!
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HJ
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Hugh Jackman performs onstage during Hugh Jackman The Man. The Music. The Show. at Madison Square Garden on June 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HJ )