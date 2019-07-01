Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.

Click Here for More Articles on HUGH JACKMAN

Hugh Jackman is touring the world with his new concert, The Man. The Music. The Show - and it's now making its way across the USA!

In 2018 Jackman was Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Awarded for being a winning performer and announced his first world tour. You will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and a lot more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

See the official photos from the show below!

For more information, a complete tour schedule and tickets to The Man. The Music. The Show., tap here.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HJ





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You