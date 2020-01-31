Photo Flash: See Erika Henningsen, Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and More in Rehearsals for FLYING OVER SUNSET

Rehearsals are currently underway for Lincoln Center Theater's production of the new musical FLYING OVER SUNSET. FLYING OVER SUNSET, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, will star Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Tony Yazbeck, Erika Henningsen and more!

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy

Emily Pynenburg, Laura Shoop, Erika Henningsen and Carmen Cusack

Jeremy Kushnier and Robert Sella

Melinda Sullivan, Tony Yazbeck and Michelle Dorrance

Kate Marriley, Harry Hadden-Paton and Ira Weitzman

James Lapine

Company

Company and Creative Team

Tom Kitt and Michael Korie

James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Michael Korie





