Photo Flash: See Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten and More in JAGGED LIVE IN NYC

Sunday night's on-stage concert performed by the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill has been made available on-demand by Stellar for a very limited time - purchase tickets by midnight tonight ET (11:59pm ET, Tuesday Dec 15) for access to view the concert through Wednesday Dec 16 at 11:59pm ET.

Check out photos from the event below!

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill reunited on stage on Sunday night, December 13, for a special live-streamed performance of Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking music, from the stage of Shubert Studios in New York's theater district. Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert featured Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano,alongside original cast members Annelise Baker, Laurel Harris, Max Kumangai, Ezra Menas, DeAnne Stewart, and Kei Tsuruharatani, in a night of searing performances - and an electrifying dose of collective joy - backed by the Jagged Little Broadway Band.

Jagged Live in NYC is the first partnership of a Broadway production with Stellar (www.stellartickets.com), the new premium streaming platform designed specifically for live performances. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Jagged Live in NYC gave theater fans across the world an opportunity to enjoy live on-stage performances streamed from the heart of the theater district, straight into their living rooms. Now, access to the on-demand program can be purchased at StellarTickets.com for $33. Ticketholders are able to stream the show on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

In the spirit of the vital #SaveOurStages movement that has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic, this concert event directly supported our nation's most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts. A portion of every ticket sold by partner performing arts centers and regional theaters across the nation will support the future programming of those venues. Furthermore, all collections from the virtual "tip jar" during the concert will be donated to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, dedicated to carrying out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Nominated for 15 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, Jagged Little Pill is inspired by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name, which celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully) that takes a fearless look at what it means to be alive in 21st century America.

Starring as The Healys - a seemingly perfect family, who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community - are Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena as "Nick"; alongside Tony nominee & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Kathryn Gallagher as "Bella," Tony nominee & Drama Desk Award winner Lauren Patten as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater. Variety hails the cast as "Triumphant! Not Since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life."

Photo credit: Chad Kraus