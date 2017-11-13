Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Center Theatre Group's extended run of "Spamilton" at the Kirk Douglas Theatre plays now through January 7, 2018. Created, directed and written by Gerard Alessandrini, the West Coast premiere of "Spamilton" began previews on November 5, 2017, and opened last night, November 12. BroadwayWorld has photos from the opening festivities below!
Produced by special arrangement with John Freedson, David Zippel, Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini, "Spamilton" celebrates and satirizes the Broadway blockbuster with a versatile cast.
The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Glenn Bassett, Susanne Blakeslee, Dedrick A. Bonner, Becca Brown, John Devereaux, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Elijah Reyes and Zakiya Young.
The creative team includes choreography by Gerry McIntyre, music supervision and arrangements by Fred Barton, set and prop consultant Glenn Bassett, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Karyn D. Lawrence, sound design by Adam Phalen and music direction by James Lent.
"We're very excited about expanding the show a bit," Alessandrini said. "We will also be adding up-to-date references to 'Hamilton,' Lin-Manuel Miranda and their impact on the current Broadway season."
Tickets for "Spamilton" are available by calling (213) 628-2772, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org, at the Center Theatre Group Box Office at the Ahmanson Theatre or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre Box Office two hours prior to performance.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Cast members Dedrick A. Bonner, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Zakiya Young and John Devereaux take their bows
The company of SPAMILTON after the opening night performance at Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre
Cast member Zakiya Young and creator Gerard Alessandrini
Choreographer Gerry McIntyre and music director James Lent
Creator Gerard Alessandrini and cast member Glenn Bassett
Taper and Douglas General Manager Nausica Stergiou and actor Amy Aquino
