Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles

Nov. 13, 2017  

Center Theatre Group's extended run of "Spamilton" at the Kirk Douglas Theatre plays now through January 7, 2018. Created, directed and written by Gerard Alessandrini, the West Coast premiere of "Spamilton" began previews on November 5, 2017, and opened last night, November 12. BroadwayWorld has photos from the opening festivities below!

Produced by special arrangement with John Freedson, David Zippel, Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini, "Spamilton" celebrates and satirizes the Broadway blockbuster with a versatile cast.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Glenn Bassett, Susanne Blakeslee, Dedrick A. Bonner, Becca Brown, John Devereaux, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Elijah Reyes and Zakiya Young.

The creative team includes choreography by Gerry McIntyre, music supervision and arrangements by Fred Barton, set and prop consultant Glenn Bassett, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Karyn D. Lawrence, sound design by Adam Phalen and music direction by James Lent.

"We're very excited about expanding the show a bit," Alessandrini said. "We will also be adding up-to-date references to 'Hamilton,' Lin-Manuel Miranda and their impact on the current Broadway season."

Tickets for "Spamilton" are available by calling (213) 628-2772, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org, at the Center Theatre Group Box Office at the Ahmanson Theatre or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre Box Office two hours prior to performance.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Dedrick A. Bonner, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Zakiya Young and John Devereaux take their bows

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Dedrick A. Bonner, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Zakiya Young and John Devereaux

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Dedrick A. Bonner, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Zakiya Young and John Devereaux

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
The company of SPAMILTON after the opening night performance at Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Wilkie Ferguson III, Dedrick A. Bonner, Zakiya Young and John Devereaux

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Wilkie Ferguson III, Dedrick A. Bonner, Zakiya Young and John Devereaux

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Wilkie Ferguson III and William Cooper Howell

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Wilkie Ferguson III and William Cooper Howell

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast member Zakiya Young and creator Gerard Alessandrini

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Wilkie Ferguson III, Dedrick A. Bonner and John Devereaux

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Dedrick A. Bonner and John Devereaux

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Wilkie Ferguson III and Susanne Blakeslee

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast members Becca Brown and Elijah Reyes

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Choreographer Gerry McIntyre and music director James Lent

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Creator Gerard Alessandrini and cast member Glenn Bassett

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Taper and Douglas General Manager Nausica Stergiou and actor Amy Aquino

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Cast member William Cooper Howell

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Stewart Boxer and Former United States Senator Barbara Boxer

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Stewart Boxer, Former United States Senator Barbara Boxer, producer David Zippel and Michael Johnston

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Amy Aquino

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Amy Aquino

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor LorEtta Devine

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Charles Shaughnessy

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Charles Shaughnessy

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actors Larry Powell and Carter Redwood

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Suzanne Cryer

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Suzanne Cryer

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Suzanne Cryer

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Larry Powell

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Carter Redwood

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
Actor Ric Salinas

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
The company of SPAMILTON

Photo Flash: SPAMILTON Celebrates Opening Night in Los Angeles
The company of SPAMILTON


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Did You Spend Your High School Years in Musicals? You Could Be in Kristen Bell's Next Show
  • Photo Flash: Matthew Broderick & More in A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Character Portraits
  • Director/Actor Frank Corsaro Passes Away Age 92
  • FROZEN's Broadway Box Office to Open Up the Gate Monday with New Block of Tickets
  • It's a Happy Holiday! Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS National Tour Finds Cast
  • Uninvited Nominator Leads to 1984's Tony Ineligibility

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com