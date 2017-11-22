Photo Flash: SMASH's Katharine McPhee Makes Sold-Out Cafe Carlyle Debut

Acclaimed actress/singer Katharine McPhee is making her Café Carlyle debut with a show comprised of timeless jazz standards titled "I Fall In Love Too Easily," running last night, November 21, through November 25. BroadwayWorld has photos from opening night below!

Renowned for her powerhouse presence and show-stopping performances, Katharine McPhee possesses a voice for the ages. Audiences first fell under the chanteuse's spell during a storied run on American Idol Season 5 in 2005. Propelled by the smash "Over It," her 2007 self-titled debut bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved an RIAA gold certification. 2010 saw her return with not one, but two records-Unbrokenand Christmas is the Time To Say I Love You. Simultaneously, she became a force on the big and small screens. McPhee co-starred alongside Debra Messing on Smash from executive producer Steven Spielberg as well as guest appearances on CSI: NY, Community, Family Guy, and more.

Meanwhile, she starred in various films. A sought-after performer, she has taken stage for PBS specials, including Foster and Friends and Chris Botti In Boston. In addition, she's an active spokesperson for buildOn. Between starring in the CBS drama Scorpion (now in its fourth season with McPhee in a high-profile lead role), she released 2015's Hysteria to much fan praise. Now, McPhee reimagines, recharges, and reinvigorates a host of timeless jazz standards on her fifth full-length, I Fall In Love Too Easily [BMG] produced by Don Was [The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt]. Of these songs, Katharineexplains "When people hear it, I hope they recognize that innocence of love. Love is always good, but it can take left and right turns. It can get you into trouble or can bring you back on track. If you're searching for love, it's from a naïve and innocent place. The older you get, the wiser you are. It's so beautiful. That's what I want you to feel on this album."

Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Photo Credit: David Andrako



