Photo Flash: Russia Has a New Dowager! First Look at Judy Kaye in ANASTASIA

Two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye returned to Broadway to play the "Dowager Empress" in the hit Broadway musical Anastasia on September 28, 2018. Check out a first look at Kaye in action below!

Judy Kaye received the 2012 Tony Award for her work as the high-flying Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It and the 1988 Tony for her performance as Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera. Kaye is well-known for many additional stage roles including the original companies of Mamma Mia! and Ragtime.

ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Once On This Island, Kinky Boots) and Dan Hinde. The company is also led by Christy Altomare, Zach Adkins, John Bolton, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

