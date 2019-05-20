Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award

May. 20, 2019  

On Saturday evening, the stars aligned to celebrate the 78th Annual Peabody Awards, and present the legendary Rita Moreno with the Peabody Career Achievement Award at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in NYC.

Ronan Farrow hosted the beautiful evening, honoring excellence and meritorious work by radio and television stations, networks, webcasters, podcasters, producing organizations and individuals.

During her acceptance speech for the Peabody Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes-Benz, Moreno gave credit to her mother, the "sweatshop seamstress," and dedicated the award in her honor. Moreno joins the ranks of only two other individuals to achieve PEGOT status (Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) and is the first Latina to do so.

Notable attendees included Ronan Farrow (Host, 78th Annual Peabody Awards), Rita Moreno (Recipient of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes-Benz), Anthony Carrigan(Barry), Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Stephen Root (Barry), Mike Schur (The Good Place), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), Ryan Murphy (Pose), Steven Canals (Pose), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Indya Moore (Pose), Billy Porter (Pose),Janet Mock (Pose), Our Lady J (Pose), Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), Dolores Huerta (Activist; subject of Independent Lens: DOLORES) & Katie Couric

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Rita Moreno

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Rita Moreno

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Rita Moreno

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Rita Moreno

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Rita Moreno

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Janet Mock, Dominique Jackson, Our Lady J, MJ Rodriguez, Alexis Martin Woodall Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Brad Simpson, Indya Moore, and Billy Porter

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Our Lady J

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
MJ Rodriguez

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
John Molner and Katie Couric

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Janet Mock

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Billy Porter

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Billy Porter

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Receives 2019 Peabody Award
Billy Porter



Related Articles


14 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BE MORE CHILL or HADESTOWN for Best Musical...

More Hot Stories For You

  • Where Do You Belong? Stats from the Most Represented Schools on Broadway Part 3
  • 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Winners - Full List!
  • Bryan Cranston, HADESTOWN & More Win at the 2019 Drama League Awards- The Full List!
  • Clay Aiken, Zach Adkins, Jackie Burns and More Join GREASE at Pittsburgh CLO
  • KINKY BOOTS Will Screen in US Cinemas Next Month
  • Video: Jake Gyllenhaal Joins Annaleigh Ashford For A SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Duet On PBS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup