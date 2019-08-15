Photo Flash: Rachel York And Carolee Carmello Visit Betty Buckley As She Departs HELLO, DOLLY! On Tour

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour

This week, the next star of Hello Dolly on tour, Carolee Carmello stopped in for a visit with departing Dolly, Betty Buckley after the opening night of the show at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston.

York, Buckley's former Grey Gardens co-star, shipped up to Boston to catch Buckley in her final performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi.

This is the final stop of the national tour starring Betty Buckley, which ends August 25. Carmello is currently in rehearsals to take over the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi on the second leg of the tour.

