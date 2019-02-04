Photo Flash: Paper Mill Hops the Pond with MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Paper Mill Playhouse's world premiere of My Very Own British Invasion with book by Tony award-winner Rick Elice. My Very Own British Invasion will continue through Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Paper Mill's Half Time), and with music direction by Lon Hoyt (On Your Feet!), the principal cast will feature newcomer Jonny Amies as Peter, Bryan Fenkart (Waitress) as John, Erika Olson(Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Pamela, Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) as Gino, Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures) as Trip, John Sanders (Groundhog Day) as Fallon, and Daniel Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots) as The Hammer. They will be joined by Travis Artz, Gemma Baird, John Campione, Emma Degerstedt, Trista Dollison, Jay Donnell,Graham Scott Fleming, Douglas Goodhart, Cory Jeacoma, Sage Melcher, Jen Perry, and Daniel Yearwood.

This world-premiere musical tells a fable of young love, set against the backdrop of the exploding 1960s music scene - when England launched the little dustup that became known as the British Invasion. Based on the experiences of Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits, who was just a teenager willing to sacrifice international stardom for the sake of girl he loves, the show features more than two dozen chart-topping hits from all the best British bands of the era.

The production team includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design byAndrew Keister, projection design by Andrew Lazarow, and hair and wig design by Josh Marquette. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips.

Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia/Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

