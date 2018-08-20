FROZEN
Photo Flash: PRETTY WOMAN's Bryan Adams Visits FROZEN

Aug. 20, 2018  

Fresh off of the opening of his own show, Pretty Woman composer and lyricist Bryan Adams hopped over to the St. James to catch the royal family of Arendelle in action. Check out the photo below of Adams, Caissie Levy, and Anna Standby Aisha Jackson!

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez(Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez(Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee(Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozenwon 2014 OSCARS for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth(Olaf), John Riddle(Hans), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila(Oaken), Timothy Hughes(Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate).

