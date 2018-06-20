Photo Flash: On the Yellow Brick Road with The Muny's THE WIZ

Based on L. Frank Baum's nostalgic classic, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Wiz is considered a feel-good favorite sparkling with heart-pounding soul, unforgettable gospel and infectious rock rhythms. Grammy Award-winner for Best Cast Show Album and ranked as one of the highest watched live television musicals, this reimagined familiar favorite will have you ready to "Ease on Down the Road" to meet The Wiz for yourself!

The exceptionally talented cast includes Danyel Fulton (Dorothy), Nathan Lee Graham (The Wiz), Jared Grimes (Scarecrow), Darius de Haas (Lion), James T. Lane (Tinman), E. Faye Butler (Addaperle/Evillene), Demetria McKinney (Glinda/Aunt Em) and Nessa (Toto). A sensational ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Kevin Curtis, Chloé Davis, Timothy L. Edwards, Chavon Hampton, Cameron Anika Hill, Karma Jenkins, Amber Barbee Pickens, Malaiyka Reid, Allysa Shorte, Donald Shorter Jr., Voltaire Wade-Greene, Sir Brock Warren, Nathaniel J. Washington and Brion Marquis Watson. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

An outstanding creative team leads this production with direction by Denis Jones, choreography by Camille A. Brown, music direction by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Edward E. Haynes Jr., costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, with animals trained by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc. and production stage management by Nancy Uffner.

