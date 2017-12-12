Photo Flash: Michael Urie and More in Rehearsal for HAMLET at D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company

The Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) presents Hamlet, directed by STC Artistic Director Michael Kahn and featuring acclaimed actor Michael Urie as the tortured Danish prince. Shakespeare's most celebrated tragedy will run January 16-February 25, 2018 at Sidney Harman Hall. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at Urie and the company in rehearsal below!

Urie will be joined by an international, award-winning cast including Oyin Oladejo (Star Trek: Discovery) as Ophelia; Robert Joy (King Charles III) as Polonius; Alan Cox (Translations on Broadway) as Claudius; Federico Rodriguez as Horatio; Madeleine Potter (An Ideal Husband on Broadway) as Gertrude and STC Affiliated Artist Keith Baxter as the Ghost.

In Hamlet, the greatest character of Western literature confronts the meaning of life, the bonds and limits of flesh and blood, and the line between madness and inspiration. In the wake of his father's abrupt death, Hamlet returns home from university to find his personal and political world changed as he never imagined it could-his mother remarried, his uncle on the throne and a world seemingly gone insane. When his father's ghost appears and demands vengeance, the increasingly desperate Danish prince must decide: submit or resist. Accept or avenge. Live or die.

Photo Credit: Amanda Hamati

