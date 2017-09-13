Photo Flash: Michael Moore Treats THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER Audience to Free Hot Dogs

The audience at The Terms of My Surrender was in for an unexpected treat Friday when Michael Moore took them all out for dinner after his hit Broadway show. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the post-show dinner below!

Moore lead the entire audience on foot to his favorite NYC Hot Dog Cart on the corner of 44th and 6th for free hot dogs (pretzels for the vegans) in an effort to do his part to further stimulate the economy. In a much different way, Moore has been stimulating the NYC economy as one of the highest-grossing plays on Broadway.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon, Michael Moore brings his thought-provoking, controversial fare to Broadway in The Terms of My Surrender, his theatrical debut. Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the limited 12-week engagement will begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Photo Credit: Santiago Filipe

