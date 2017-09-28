THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!

Sep. 28, 2017  

A new school year has begun at Cornley University as the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, which has inexplicably become longest-running play currently on Broadway, just welcomed a new company.

Joining the new company of The Play That Goes Wrong are Ashley Bryant (Emotional Creature) as Annie, Clifton Duncan (City Center Encores! Assassins) as Robert, Mark Evans (Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins) as Chris, Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max, Harrison Unger (Broadway debut) as Dennis and Akron Watson (The Color Purple) as Trevor. Original Broadway cast members Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain assume the roles of Jonathan and Sandra respectively.

The cast also features Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard), Ned Noyes (You Can't Take It With You), Ashley Reyes (Broadway debut) and Katie Sexton (Broadway debut).

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances March 9 and officially opened on Broadway on April 2 at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street).

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over half a million around the world.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Mark Evans, Harrison Unger and Clifton Duncan

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Mark Evans

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Alex Mandell and Amelia McClain

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Clifton Duncan, Jonathan Felding and Harrison Unger

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Clifton Duncan

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Alex Mandell and Clifton Duncan

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Harrison Unger

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Clifton Duncan, Mark Evans, Harrison Unger

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Akron Watson

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Mark Evans

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Ashley Bryant

Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • FOX Announces Air Date for Live Musical Production of RENT
  • VIDEO: Broadway's MISS SAIGON Cast Takes a Knee in Solidarity with NFL Players
  • Tim Minchin to Receive Qantas Australians in Film's Orry-Kelly Award
  • Photo Flash: Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr Tie the Knot
  • Kevin Aichele, Derek Carley, Robyn Hurder and Jenna Nicole Schoen Headline FROM HERE TO ETERNITY's North American Rollout at Ogunquit Playhouse
  • Sara Bareilles Teases Thursday WAITRESS Announcement... and She's Not the Only One!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com