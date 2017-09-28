Photo Flash: Meet the New Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

A new school year has begun at Cornley University as the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, which has inexplicably become longest-running play currently on Broadway, just welcomed a new company.

Joining the new company of The Play That Goes Wrong are Ashley Bryant (Emotional Creature) as Annie, Clifton Duncan (City Center Encores! Assassins) as Robert, Mark Evans (Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins) as Chris, Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max, Harrison Unger (Broadway debut) as Dennis and Akron Watson (The Color Purple) as Trevor. Original Broadway cast members Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain assume the roles of Jonathan and Sandra respectively.

The cast also features Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard), Ned Noyes (You Can't Take It With You), Ashley Reyes (Broadway debut) and Katie Sexton (Broadway debut).

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances March 9 and officially opened on Broadway on April 2 at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street).

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over half a million around the world.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

