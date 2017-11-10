Photo Flash: Matthew Broderick & More in A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Character Portraits

FOX has shared all-new character portraits from their upcoming live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, airing Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick ("How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," "The Producers," "Manchester by the Sea") will star as the narrator where he will play the grown-up "Ralphie Parker," who looks back with love and humor on his favorite childhood Christmas. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("Dear Evan Hansen," "La La Land") who composed the original score to "A Christmas Story: The Musical," will compose several new songs.

Broderick joins previously announced Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids") in the three-hour live musical production. After a nationwide digital casting call, 11-year-old Andy Walken, from Seattle, WA, has been cast in the role of "Ralphie Parker." Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock") and Emmy Award nominee Chris Diamantopoulos ("Good Girls Revolt," "Silicon Valley," "Episodes") have been cast in featured roles. Ana Gasteyer joins cast and will play "Mrs. Schwartz," the mother of one of "Ralphie's" friends.

From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! is inspired by the holiday classic feature "A Christmas Story" and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production "A Christmas Story: The Musical." Marc Platt ("Grease: Live," "La La Land," "Wicked") and Adam Siegel ("Grease: Live") will executive-produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary ("Grease: Live," "Anything but Love," "Ira & Abby") serving as co-executive producers and writers. Scott Ellis (the 2016 Broadway revival of "She Loves Me," "Weeds") is an executive producer and will serve as the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski ("Grease: Live," "Dancing with the Stars") is an executive producer and will serve as the live television director.

Photo credit: TOMMY GARCIA / FOX

