Photo Flash: Mary Testa and Mitch Tebo Join In On The Fun at FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION

It's an honor to be spoofed by Gerard Allesandrini in his "Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation" and Mary Testa joined in the fun last night at the Triad Theater catching the show with some her fellow "Oklahoma!" company and then meeting face to face with Jenny Lee Stern who plays her as Aunt Eller in the "Oklahoma!" number. Also at the show was Mitch Tebo from the cast of Oklahoma! who also joined in the fun.

See photos below!

Spoofs include Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof,, Dear Evan Hansen, and the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivio, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre De Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several surprises.





