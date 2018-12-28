Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Arrives In Puerto Rico For HAMILTON

Just in time for the new year, Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking off to reprise his lead role in the Puerto Rico production of Hamilton. Check out photos from his arrival below!

As a proud official sponsor of Hamilton Puerto Rico and the largest airline on the island, yesterday (December 27) JetBlue flew Lin-Manuel and the company from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to San Juan as they gear up for the January production.

Before takeoff, Lin-Manuel enthusiastically greeted fans and crewmembers throughout JetBlue's JFK terminal. JetBlue welcomed Lin-Manuel and the cast to San Juan in true Boricua style with a lively welcome reception and press conference complete with a performance by traditional Bomba y Pleneros street band. Lin-Manuel delivered special remarks alongside Luis G. Rivera Marin, Secretary of State, and more!

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You