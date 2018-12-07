Photo Flash: Like, Totally Check Out a First Look at Dove Cameron and More in CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL!

The New Group is currently presenting Clueless, the Musical by Amy Heckerling in a world premiere production with choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Kristin Hanggi. Performances began November 20 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, December 11. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Amy Heckerling takes us back to 90s Beverly Hills with this musical version of her beloved film Clueless, a modern spin on Jane Austen's Emma. With her singular voice, she gives us a score that reimagines 90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters. Director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographer Kelly Devine (Come from Away) drive this fresh take on the story of Cher (Dove Cameron - "Liv and Maddie," Descendants, Hairspray Live!), a girl so psychotically optimistic she can't see that her bungling attempts at playing Cupid disguise her own fashion-plated isolation.

This production features Ephie Aardema (Tai), Sara Andreas (Heather), Gilbert L. Bailey II (Murray), Dave Thomas Brown (Josh), Dove Cameron (Cher), Will Connolly (Travis), Tiffany Engen (Swing), Katie Goffman (Swing), Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Lucy), Tessa Grady (Amber), Talya Groves (Summer), Chris Hoch (Mel / Mr. Hall / DMV Instructor), L'ogan J'ones (Max), Jeff Kuhr (Swing), Darius Jordan Lee (Sean), Justin Mortelliti (Christian), Megan Sikora (Miss Geist / Ms. Stoeger), Brett Thiele (Elton) and Zurin Villanueva (Dionne).

Scenic Design is by Beowulf Boritt, Costume Design is by Amy Clark, Lighting Design is by Jason Lyons, Sound Design is by Gareth Owen and Projection Design is by Darrel Maloney. Music Supervision, Arrangement and Orchestration by Ethan Popp. Music Direction by Matthew Smedal. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Production Stage Manager is Mary Macleod.

Photo Credit: Monique Carboni

