Photo Flash: Leslie Odom Jr. & More in New MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Poster
Kenneth Branagh stars and directs 20th Century Fox's reboot of the murder mystery classic MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. The film, featuring an all-star cast, hits theaters on November 10, 2017. Ridley Scott produces. Check out all-new poster art below!
What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.
Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley.